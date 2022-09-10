Man kills wife and jumps into a well in Nakuru

A 26-year-old man killed his wife before unsuccessfully trying to jump into a 60-metre deep well at Mawingu village in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County on Saturday.

The suspect slit the throat of his 20-year-old wife as their two-year-old daughter watched.

Kuresoi North Police Commander James Ademba said: "The suspect killed his wife inside their sitting room, we have launched investigations to establish the motive behind the murder.

"The suspect will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

Police officers had a difficult time controlling onlookers who were baying for the suspect's blood after he was removed from the well.

Mr Julius Ndirangu said the victim was a polite and humble woman while her husband worked as a casual worker in the area.

"Abuse of drugs and consumption of illicit brew could have made the suspect brutally kill his wife," said Mr Ndirangu.

His words were echoed by Stephen Sang who said many youths in the area have engaged themselves in alcoholism.

Neighbours said after the incident, the suspect rushed to his mother and urged her to pick up the child from the murder scene.

Ms Caroline Chebet, a resident, said neighbours rushed to the scene where they found the body of the victim in a pool of blood.

"The victim, who was my close friend, came the previous evening and informed me that she was going through a hard time with her husband. She urged me to go and tell her mother about her troubled marriage," said Ms Chebet.

The victim's mother, who lived nearby, said the victim was her firstborn child. She had three children.