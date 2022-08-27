Laikipia man accuses wife of infidelity, kills son and hangs himself

A 42-year-old man has left Naitoria village in Laikipia West in shock after killing his 12-year-old son before taking his own life.

The man is said to have hanged his Grade Four stepson on a tree outside his compound before hanging himself on the same tree.

According to Laikipia West Sub County Police Commander Geoffrey Mang'era, the man had directed his wife, whom he accused of infidelity, to get a suicide note from their house.

"He had sent his wife a text message directing her to get a suicide note from their sitting room," said Mr Mang'era.

The police boss has urged couples to solve domestic issues amicably.