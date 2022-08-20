Lobbying for Nakuru House leadership gathers steam

The lobbying for the Nakuru County Assembly leadership is gathering momentum after the conclusion of the August 9 elections.

Top on the list is the speaker position which has attracted several candidates, including a former Biashara Ward MCA who lost his seat.

According to an MCA, a group of former ward representatives are fronting Joel Karuri, a former Biashara Ward representative and chairperson of the Budget Committee in the outgoing assembly, for the post of Speaker.

Mr Karuri lost to Elijah Kamau Chege of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the August 9 polls. He will have to convince the 39 UDA ward representatives, six Jubilee MCAs, one Safina MCA and seven MCAs elected as independent candidates to vote for him.

"Mr Karuri understands the assembly well and is capable of taking care of the ward representatives' interests," said an MCA.

Outgoing Deputy Speaker Samuel Tonui (UDA), who retained the Nessuit Ward seat, said he was keen to defend his position when the House reconvenes. He said that at least four serious candidates have been meeting the MCAs.

Mr Tonui said some candidates who have shown interest in the post of Speaker include former Executive Committee Member Anne Njenga and former Kuresoi MP James Cheruiyot.

Former vocal Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae is also eyeing the position.

Sources say the contenders have been holding secret meetings with newly elected ward representatives across the country.