Lee Njiru at 75: Moi's right-hand man on love, personal loss and purpose

Known for his sharp wit and unwavering loyalty, former President Daniel Moi’s press secretary Lee Njiru, who last Wednesday turned 75, has seen it all — political upheavals, historic moments and the inner workings of political power.

Yet, as he reflects on his life, it’s not the political storms or pressures of his high-profile heydays that weigh most heavily on his mind.

Behind his composed exterior lies a deep grief — the loss of his wife Rose Njeri in 2008, a tragedy that he says struck him with a force he was unprepared for.

Despite his experience in dealing with pressure that comes with a high profile office, he says that nothing could compare with the emotional toll that came with her death.

At his birthday party attended by family, friends and prominent figures at his Ngata farm in Nakuru County on Saturday, Mr Njiru recounted that his wife’s loss dealt him a heartbreak that caught him off-guard.

“My life has been checkered. I was born during the reign of King George the Sixth when Kenya was a British colony and Queen Elizabeth. I have been ruled by five Presidents — Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Mzee Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and still counting. When you have been ruled by seven regimes that is not something minor. It’s something momentous. It’s something that calls for a big celebration," he said.

“It's been pretty good except for the death of my wife, Rose Njeri, back in 2008. That one hurt more than I care to admit. I want to thank my daughters Grace Wanja and Dr Irene Waruguru for taking good care of me since my wife and their mother died,” said Njiru, his voice tinged with sadness.

In his book President’s Pressman, Mr Njiru paints the picture of Ms Njeri as a close confidant. He describes how he once telephoned Ms Njeri, who was a secretary in the Ministry of Works, to inform her of an impending meeting with President Jomo Kenyatta.

“In my initial customary salutation, she discerned some unusual stammer and anxiety in my voice. She asked me what was the matter. I told her I had arrived in Nakuru and was about to face the legendary Jomo Kenyatta as his press officer and that I could not succeed without genuine, sincere prayers from a person who loved me unconditionally. I told her that person could only be my mother Grace. We agreed that she should immediately travel to Runyenjes and plead with my mother to perform this divine task,” Mr Njiru writes.

Dr Waruguru, his first-born, expressed deep admiration for her father, calling him the "sparkle" in her life. Grace echoed her sentiments, celebrating her father as a role model and thanking him for his unwavering care and love.

Reflecting on his life, he stressed the importance of appreciating loved ones while they are alive, rather than only after they’ve passed.

As he reminisced about his journey from a young reporter in Kakamega to becoming the voice of Kenya’s most powerful man, he shared the secret to his longevity.

“The secret of longevity is humility, simplicity, living honestly, and eating slowly. I appreciate humble people. When you’re humble, you live a long time because people think you’re weak and leave you alone. If you’re proud and exhibitionist of wealth and power, you attract conflicts, and you don’t live long.”

Humble start

Mr Lee Njiru and Tiaty MP William Kamket on his 75th birthday at his Cherrynam Resort, Ngata, Nakuru County on August 17, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

From his humble beginnings in Kakamega county, he was identified by the late Edmund Matu, a former Director of Information in the 1970s, who saw potential in the young reporter, 28, and brought him to State House during Mzee Jomo Kenyatta's regime.

“The late Matu did not care about tribalism. He picked me from Kakamega and posted me to State House,” Mr Njiru recalled with gratitude.

Mr Njiru’s career has spanned decades serving as Moi's press officer for 42 years — 24 years during Moi's presidency and 18 years after his retirement. His experiences have given him a unique perspective on Kenya's history.