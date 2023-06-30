Inside the exclusive life of slain Treasury ex-official, Tom Osinde

The late National Treasury official Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde, whose body was identified on Thursday in a mortuary in Migori County, lived reclusively in the upmarket Ngata estate on the outskirts of Nakuru City.

The secluded estate, with its soothing ambiance, is a choice for the who's who in Kenyan society with roots in the newest Kenyan city, Nakuru. Ngata and the surrounding area are also occupied by the who's who in the business world in Nakuru. Governor Susan Kihika owns a home here. Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's Gicheha Farm is also located in Ngata.

The late Osinde had a taste for finer things in life: He drove a Toyota Land Cruiser 300, and his imposing house sat on 10 acres on the high-end Nakuru estate.

Osinde's decomposing body was discovered in Migori County, where his family, led by his brother Enock Nemwel Osinde, positively identified it, ending weeks of frantic search for the former Treasury official.

It emerged on Thursday that the body, recovered from the Kuja River in Migori, had been lying in a mortuary for a week as the family searched for their loved one.

Having retired recently, Osinde's home in Ngata was the perfect place for him to stay, sharing the palatial house with his workers and occasionally venturing out on errands.

Limited to his circle of friends

Those who knew him say the former National Treasury official's public appearances were limited to his circle of friends. His last public appearance was on May 3, 2023, at the burial of a former senior security officer at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Livingstone Kipkoech Ruto, held within the Ngata estate.

At the funeral, he spoke on behalf of the "Ngata elders," eulogizing the deceased as having made a mark within the estate establishment. That role confirms Osinde's elevated status in Ngata, a stamp of approval from his wealthy neighbours.

His limited public appearances, according to those who knew him, were his preferred way of life. He spent most of his time attending to personal affairs until he was reported missing.

Relatives of former Treasury employee Tom Osinde are overcome with emotion at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary yesterday. Osinde’s body was transferred to the facility from the Migori Referral Hospital mortuary. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

"He preferred a life of solitude. Maybe it was a personal choice, but what is too obvious is that he was very private," said a neighbour.

Another neighbour also described him as a private person who rarely visited social places in Nakuru.

"In Ngata, not many people know Osinde. In fact, during the burial of the late Livingstone Kipkoech Ruto, when he represented Ngata elders, some neighbours said they did not know him. They asked, 'Who is this man?' A clear indication that he was a private person," the neighbour revealed.

But others, like former President Daniel arap Moi's press secretary Lee Njiru, who lived near the late Osinde, described him as a "respected Ngata elder who lived his life."

Shows his pedigree

"He was a highly respected man and had earned enough respect among the people of Ngata. That he was allowed to speak during the late Mzee Ruto's funeral shows his pedigree," Mr Njiru told the Nation.

Those who knew him personally are yet to come to terms with his death, with one social media user saying, "May his killers never know peace... very saddened by his death."

On his sprawling 10-acre farm in Ngata, the late Osinde practiced mixed farming and enjoyed the company of his workers, including casual laborers.

Osinde attended the University of Nairobi, where he studied economics. After graduating, he worked for the Ministry of Finance for years.

Known for his expertise in financial management, he retired from the Treasury recently before venturing into private business.

A relative of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that "the Osindes are a close-knit family with close ties to well-connected Gusiiland families, including that of the late Cabinet ministers Simeon Nyanche and Prof Sam Ongeri.

"Osinde, like his siblings, was a very hardworking man. The hardest-working man I've ever known. He's someone all of us, his relatives, are trying to emulate," said the relative.

Osinde was a brother of the late Ambassador Ken Osinde, the former chief of staff in the office of then Deputy President William Ruto (now President). Ken also served as Kenya's ambassador to Germany between 2010 and 2014 before becoming chief of staff at Harambee House Annex. He died in a Nairobi hospital in October 2021 after a brief illness.

He also has another brother, Nemwel Enoch Osinde, who helped identify his body. Little is known about his other immediate family.

Questioning his two workers

As relatives, neighbours, and friends processed the shocking news of his death on Thursday, detectives investigating his murder revealed that they were questioning his two workers at the Ngata home.

Among the workers being held by detectives is Julius Mogoi, whom preliminary investigations have placed at the scene of the murder. Mr Mogoi, a labourer on Osinde's sprawling 10-acre Ngata farm, hails from South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County. He is said to have confessed to the murder to senior police officers.

"We are holding two of Osinde's workers, including a casual labourer, Julius Mogoi, whom we are treating as the mastermind of the killing," revealed a senior detective involved in the investigation.

According to the detectives, Mr Mogoi allegedly gave the detectives the location of the crime scene at the River Kuja, where he dumped the body.

Detectives believe the farmer may have committed the crime in Kisii County with other accomplices who also helped him dump the body in River Kuja.

"We are piecing together more information and may make more arrests in connection with the murder. We are interrogating the two, and so far they are giving useful information about the disappearance and eventual murder of Osinde," revealed Rongai Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, Ms Donatta Atieno.