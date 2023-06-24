Brother of former Ruto aide missing, his car found vandalised

A vehicle belonging to missing former Treasury official Fred Tom Mokaya Osinde has been positively identified by his family at Kilgoris police station in Narok County.

Trans Mara West Sub County Police Commander Jamlek Ngaruiya said the vehicle was positively identified by the family on Saturday morning.

"The black Land Cruiser LC300 car was found abandoned at Ilpashire along the Sikawa-Enoosaen road on Thursday June 22, 2023. The son of the missing person identified the vehicle this (Saturday) morning and confirmed that it was indeed his missing father's vehicle," Ngaruiya said.

Mokaya is a brother of the late Ambassador Ken Osinde, the former chief of staff in the office of then Deputy President, William Ruto (now president).

Ken Osinde, the former chief of staff in the office of then Deputy President William Ruto (now president) who died in October 2021 while receiving treatment in Nairobi. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Osinde was Kenya's ambassador to Germany before serving as chief of staff at Harambee House Annex. He died in a Nairobi hospital in October 2021 after a brief illness.

According to Mr Ngaruiya, they first received a tip-off from members of the public in Ilpashire who were convinced that the vehicle had been abandoned.

The car's number plates, battery and radio were missing, Mr Ngaruiya said, confirming the suspicion of vandalism.

He noted that some documents had been found in the car and that these were helping with the investigation.