Workers recall Tom Mokaya Osinde’s last moments before disappearing

Fresh details about the last moments of former Treasury staff Fred Tom Mokaya Osinde have emerged following his disappearance on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

It is reported that Mr Mokaya, brother to the late Ken Osinde, the former Chief of Staff in the office of Deputy President William Ruto (now President), was traveling from his Nakuru home to his rural home in Borabu Nyamira county when he went missing.

A casual worker at his Nakuru home, Julius Mugoi, told journalists that on that very day, his boss had given him cash to deliver to a woman at a petrol station in Kericho town.

“Mr Mokaya sent me to drop the cash to a certain lady at a petrol station. On the phone, he informed the woman of the attire I was wearing and my general appearance,” said Mr Mugoi.

Upon arrival at the petrol station, Mr Mugoi recalled that the woman came to him and picked up the money.

"She called my boss to inform him that she had received the money. I then talked to my boss about my three days' leave from work. I proceeded to Kisii and came back after three days only to find out that he is missing," the casual said.

Mr Mokaya's manager of the Nakuru farm, Jacob Khaemba, said he was away when Mr Mokaya went missing.

"I came back to find a silent home with light bulbs unlit. I tried to switch the bulbs in the house on but realised that they were somehow damaged," Mr Khaemba stated.

The workers recalled that their missing boss was neither a lover of social places like bars nor the type that would bring random people home.

"Mzee (Mr Mokaya) was a quiet person who would stay in the house focusing on his own duties," the workers said.

Police in Nakuru have since questioned the three workers and confiscated three phones to assist with the investigations as the mystery behind his whereabouts continues.

Meanwhile, a vehicle belonging to Mr Mokaya was on Saturday identified by his family at Kilgoris Police Station, Narok County.

Transmara West Sub County Police Commander Jamlek Ngaruiya said that the vehicle was positively identified by the son of the missing person, on Saturday morning.

"The black Land cruiser car was found abandoned at Ilpashire along the Sikawa-Enoosaen road on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The son to the missing person identified the vehicle today (Saturday) morning and confirmed that it indeed belongs to his missing father," Mr Ngaruiya said.

According to Mr Ngaruiya, they first received a tip-off from members of the public in Ilpashire, saying that they were convinced that the vehicle had been abandoned.

The number plate of the car is missing, battery and the radio, Mr Ngaruiya confirmed suspected vandalism.

He noted that some documents have been found in the car and that they are assisting in the investigation.

Mr Mokaya's late brother Ken Osinde worked as the Kenyan Ambassador to Germany before he replaced Maryanne Keitany at the Harambee House Annex as chief-of-staff.

The late Osinde passed on at a Nairobi hospital on December 10, 2021, following a brief illness.