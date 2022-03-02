DP Ruto names Davis Chirchir Chief of Staff

Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir. He has been appointed Chief of Staff in the office of Deputy President William Ruto.

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Mr Davis Chirchir, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chief agent for the August 8, 2017 General Election and the October 26 repeat presidential poll, has been appointed Chief of Staff in the office of Deputy President William Ruto.

