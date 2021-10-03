Inside Naivasha’s dangerous settlement, criminals’ haven 

Burnt bus

A bus that was torched by youths from the densely populated Karagita estate in Naivasha as they protested the killing of a fisherman on September 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Many have been mugged and women attacked and raped by youths high on drugs within the estate.
  • Bhang selling and smoking is rampant in the ramshackle dwellings, a situation exacerbated by the tough economic times.

Police have described the area as a den for social outlaws. Situated along Moi South Lake road, the informal settlement of Karagita in Naivasha, is the newest crime busters’ security pain.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.