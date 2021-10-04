IEBC, Rift Valley leaders kick off voter registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) kicked off a mass voter registration exercise in Nakuru County today, as it targets six million new voters.

The exercise, which was buoyed by leaders from the South Rift region who encouraged residents to come out in numbers, is targeted at youth who have reached voting age in the last five years.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday presided over the colourful launch of the countrywide exercise as he assured Kenyans that the Commission will conduct a free, fair and credible election in 2022.

Later, Deputy President William Ruto's allies set off to convince people from the South Rift to turn up and register as voters.

"Let us turn up in large numbers...to ensure we overwhelmingly vote in DP Ruto in next year's general election. This is our time to clinch the top seat,” said Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria at a meeting with residents.

Other leaders in the region keen to shore up numbers in the exercise include Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Woman Representative Liza Chelule, MPs Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Samuel Tonui (Kuresoi South), Samuel Gachobe(Subukia),Soipan Tuya (Narok woman representative), Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit among others.

"I urge residents of Nakuru and other parts of the South Rift region, to register as voters in their numbers. They are the shield that we will go to elections with to ensure William Ruto becomes president,” said Senator Kihika.

Leave nothing to chance

DP Ruto allies in Nakuru, Bomet, Kericho, Narok and Baringo are leaving nothing to chance. The Nation has learnt that in some places in the region, some MPs have promised the electorate, especially the youth, gifts if they turn up to register as voters.

Other leaders in the region allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, among them Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, have also started mobilising residents to turn out and enlist as voters ahead of the 2022 polls.

"I urge our people to turn out in large numbers and register as voters so that we can realise our dream of electing the best leaders in 2022. In Nakuru, for instance, we have numbers and this time round, we will not be spectators in the game,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

With 809,583 potential new voters, South Rift counties like Nakuru, which currently with 949,000 registered voters, is targeting about 215,000 more.

Others with a high potential for new voters are the Maa counties of Kajiado and Narok where IEBC is targeting 272,033 and 249,756 potential new voters in 2022, respectively.

Bomet, Kericho and Baringo can enlist up to between 100,000 and 200,000 new voters.