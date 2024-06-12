How sniffer dogs smoked out Nakuru man linked to murder of M-Pesa agent

An intense five-hour manhunt by police officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has led to the arrest of the main suspect in the murder of a Nakuru-based M-Pesa attendant.

The M-Pesa attendant, Florida Khameta, 48, was gunned down on Monday night, as she closed her shop at Tanners area, Nakuru West.

Sh100,000 stolen

The assailants shot her in the shoulder before fleeing with her bag that had more than Sh100,000.

Ms Khameta is said to have defied orders from the armed robbers to surrender her belongings before they shot her in the 9pm incident.

She was rushed to the Evans Sunrise Hospital in Nakuru by Good Samaritans but succumbed to the gunshot injuries on arrival at the facility.

It has now emerged that detectives and police officers, who swung into action immediately after the incident, managed to arrest the main suspect after an operation conducted at Kenlands area, the same night.

The M-Pesa shop that Ms Khameta operated at Kenlands area in Nakuru City. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Using sniffer dogs and crucial leads, they intercepted the suspect identified as John Mungai, alias Rasta.

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi on Wednesday said they were hunting for more suspects in relation to the incident.

"The sniffer dogs, which were integral in the operation, picked up Mr Mungai’s scent at the crime scene before leading officers to a dusty road, passing through several houses, narrowing down the search to a specific rental house,” revealed Mr Ndanyi.

Attempted to flee

After several tense minutes, he said, officers forcefully entered the rental house and arrested the suspect.

Mr Mungai, who initially attempted to flee, was quickly subdued by the officers.

"Four other suspects believed to be Mungai's accomplices were also arrested and will assist detectives with further investigations,” said the police boss.

“This was an intense operation that required accuracy and teamwork. I commend all the officers involved for their professionalism and determination. The assistance of the sniffer dog was invaluable, and it significantly expedited the search.”

Detectives recovered a black bag containing an ignition key belonging to the deceased and a spent cartridge.

Mr Ndany said the search for the murder weapon was still ongoing.

“The suspect will be presented in court to face the law. It is not clear how much was robbed from the deceased but we will establish that soon.”

Crime wave

The deceased operated a thriving M-Pesa shop in the area. Her shooting shocked residents who on Tuesday said a wave of crime was spiraling in area.

Mr Hesbon Okiki, a resident, who spoke on behalf of neighbours, said Ms Khameta was a hardworking and kind-hearted woman who supported the needy.

He said Ms Khameta had lived in Kenlands estate for more than 10 years.

"After the incident, police swung into action, they were here for more than five hours pursuing the suspects. We want to commend them for the good job they did in arresting the main suspect. We are sure the victim’s family will get justice,” he said.