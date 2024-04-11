Bodies of suspected thugs caught on CCTV shooting and robbing a man in Eastleigh found at City Mortuary

Two suspects linked to a violent robbery in Eastleigh last month have been found dead.

A man was shot and Sh3.9 million made off with during the mid-morning robbery. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place on Muratina Street.

The victim, Adan Ali Mohamed, is fighting for his life in a city hospital.

Last week, the bodies of the suspects, Fredrick Kopo alias Frik and Jaylan Kibe, were at the City Mortuary The bodies were collected from different locations. A woman, identified only as Esther, who was said to be close to Kibe, was also found dead at the same mortuary.

Kibe was buried on Tuesday in accordance with Muslim custom. The other two bodies are awaiting autopsies.

Nation went to Kibe's home in Kiamaiko, Nairobi, but most of his family members refused to speak to the media. One family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed anger that he had been linked to the robbery and shooting in Eastleigh and that his photos had been circulated on social media.

It is alleged that four days after the Eastleigh robbery, Kopo, Kibe and Esther went to Mombasa to buy a vehicle. While they were at a car dealership, three men approached them and convinced them they had a better deal. They allegedly followed the three men to a showroom in Mombasa and that was the last time they were seen alive.

It remains unclear how they ended up dead in Nairobi County and how their bodies were collected from three different areas.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) yesterday condemned the deaths, saying that if the police believed they were involved in the violent robbery, they should have been charged in court.

"It would have been important for them to be arrested and charged. The procedures that should be followed in such a case are very clear," said Martin Mavenjina of the KHRC.

Fredrick Kopo

Fredrick Kopo, known to his peers as Frik, was once a talented footballer. He once played for a Kenyan team linked to a secondary school in Western.

At some point, however, he became disenchanted with football and, according to those close to him, turned to the underworld.

"That was the most regrettable decision he made in his life," said one of his teammates when he was still playing football.

Another said that if he had kept playing football, he would have easily made the national team.

"He was a promising player, if he had followed his dreams, he could have done so well. Maybe as we speak he could be playing for an international club," said another former teammate.