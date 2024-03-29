Police arrest 5 people suspected of robbing Nairobi motorist of Sh3 million

Police in Nairobi have arrested five suspects in connection with theft from locked vehicles after a recent incident where a businessman lost Sh3 million from a locked car in South C two weeks ago.

The five suspects were arrested Thursday night following an analysis of CCTV footage at the scene of the crime.

A sixth suspect is on the run and has fled to Mombasa.

According to a police report, the victim had parked his BMW X1 on Muhoho Road in Nairobi and was entering a car parts shop when the suspects struck.

Police say the suspects used a catapult to smash the back of the window and took the bag containing the cash and other bank cards from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) and Gulf African Bank ATMs.

They later used the cards to withdraw Sh80,000 from an ATM in Embakasi.

They also made away with his national identity card, a smart driving licence and other work-related documents.

One of the suspects was caught on CCTV breaking into the car while two others stood guard.

A fourth suspect followed the victim while another was the driver of the gateway vehicle.

"One by one, the suspects were rounded up last night before the spy vehicle belonging to Charles Nzomo was traced to Tsavo Gardens. Inside were the victim's KCB ATM card and car-breaking tools including a catapult. The five suspects were escorted to DCI Lang'ata's office where they will be remanded for the long weekend. Efforts are underway to recover a second motor vehicle and to locate and arrest a sixth accomplice, Rodgers Ndung'u, who fled to Mombasa," the police report said.

The five suspects are currently being held at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office in Lang'ata.

The incident comes amid a rise in crime and theft against motorists in Nairobi.

On Wednesday, police arrested 10 suspects for stealing from motorists along Museum Hill Road in Nairobi.

The operation was led by Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei.