How domestic violence survivor died in attack by new lover

Damackline Bonareri, 26, who allegedly died in the hands of her lover.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

She survived a knife stab in her first marriage but ended up being killed by her second husband, after a futile five-day re-conciliatory effort by friends and family.

