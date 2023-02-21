German detained 2 days in sexual assault, human trafficking case

German national Martin Hermann Baumgartner has been detained two days after pleading not guilty to 14 counts of sexual assault and human trafficking.

Baumgartner, 62, a director of Twajenga Holdings denied the charges on Monday, before Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Emmanuel Soit.

The accused was, however, detained to allow the court to determine his bond terms.

“The court hereby orders that the accused person be detained at the Nakuru GK Prison for two days awaiting determination of his bond terms,” Mr Soit stated in his ruling.

Baumgartner is accused of abusing 10 minors, the specific offences being defilement, committing indecent acts, sexual assault and compelling them to commit indecent acts.

The charge sheet states that in the first count, he was charged with defilement and committing an indecent act against a minor. He allegedly defiled a boy aged 17 in Gigiri, Nairobi, between April 2022 and January 28.

The court further heard that between 2006 and 2008 at Kwa Mwangi in Bahati sub-county, Nakuru County, Baumgartner defiled another 17-year-old.

He also faced an alternative count of committing an indecent act with a child.

Baumgartner is further accused of assaulting a male adult at Kwa Mwangi between 2006 and 2013, and assaulting a 16-year-old boy on diverse dates in November 2018, at his place of residence in Kwa Nyayo, Bahati.

Another charge is of compelling seven boys aged between 14 and 17, and an adult, to engage in an indecent act.

Baumgartner faced two human trafficking charges. He is accused of harbouring minors aged 14 and 16 at his home, for purposes of sexual exploitation, between January and February.

In a sworn affidavit, investigating officer Everlyne Mboya, of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit at the an officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), opposed Baumgartner’s release on bail.

Ms Mboya told the court that the accused, being a foreigner with dual citizenship, the director of Twajenga Holdings and a man of great influence in the community, was a flight risk.

She added that if released, he may compromise the victims as he has a great attachment to them. They commonly refer to him as ‘mzee’ since they have been under his care,” she said.

“The accused person resides at the premises where the alleged victims are employed. He has been providing financial assistance to the victims through his company. If he is released he may compromise them.”

Ms Mboya further said that if released, Baumgartner will compromise witnesses as he earlier attempted to bribe the parents of the victims and has been staying with the boys.