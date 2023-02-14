Death sentence for robber who fell in love with victim

An armed robber who fell in love with one of his victims five years ago has been sentenced to death alongside his accomplice.

Nakuru Principal Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi delivered the verdict against Kevin Matundura and his accomplice Joram Njoroge, who had been convicted of robbery with violence charges, noting that the two are repeat offenders and hardcore criminals.

In her sentencing, she noted that Matundura is a repeat offender who is currently serving another death sentence after he was convicted by another court in 2017 for robbery with violence. On Njoroge, the court noted that he is a pathological liar whose life is anchored on a thread of lies.

“I have considered the fact that the accused persons were armed with a machine gun, two pistols and several rounds of ammunition. I have further taken into consideration the injuries sustained by the victims and hereby sentence the accused persons accordingly,” ruled Ms Khatambi.

Kelvin Matundura (right) and his accomplice Joram Wainaina at the Nakuru Law Courts on February 14, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

The court further sentenced Matundura to seven years’ imprisonment for being in possession of firearms and seven others for possession of ammunition without a licence. Njoroge was sentenced to a further 20 years in prison for rape.

'Fell in love' with hostage

Matundura hit the headlines after he was arrested following a robbery in March 2017. It was revealed in court that his affection for one of the hostages in a home invasion blew the gang's cover.

His gang had invaded the home of Mr James Wamugunda, a businessman and farmer in Bahati sub-county at around 9pm on the material day and proceeded to terrorise his family for eight hours. The gang escaped the following morning.

A witness who was at the house, Mr Paul Machewa, said the gang ordered everyone to lie down and tied them up.

“Some of them rested on the couch. Others prepared tea, watched television, cooked meat and toasted it with wine from the house,” testified Mr Machewa.

One of the robbers, Matundura, was reportedly attracted to the house help and embarked on trying to win her heart. He untied her and offered her a glass of wine, which she declined. But he went on chatting with her in low tones. He then requested her phone number and assured her of her safety.

While the rest of the gang took away the victims' mobile phones, Matundura ensured that she remained with hers so that he could get in touch with her later.

However, his colleague Njoroge's sexual assault of the woman angered Matundura, who felt his efforts of winning her heart were being ruined.

The woman, who also testified in court, said a gang member named Njoroge escorted her to the servants’ quarters where he sexually assaulted her. This was moments before the robbers left the house in the morning after having stashed stolen goods in Mr Wamugunda’s vehicle, which they used to escape.

The following day, Matundura reached out to the woman to apologise for the crimes the gang had committed. He also told her where they had left the stolen vehicle. He continued to express his feelings for the woman and even requested that they meet. The woman, under the guidance of the police, agreed.

In the company of detectives, she went to the meeting point --Choices Hotel at Mchanganyiko trading centre, where police pounced on Matundura. He confessed to having participated in the robbery and led police to a farm where the gang had buried their guns and ammunition.

Matundura, Njoroge and his aunt Josephine Waihini, were arrested and jointly charged with robbery with violence, possession of stolen property and gang rape. The firearms and stolen items were hidden at Ms Waihini's home.

After a five-year trial, the court delivered its judgment on December 23, 2022, when it found Matundura guilty of robbery with violence and being in possession of firearms and ammunition without licence.

Njoroge on the other hand was found guilty of robbery with violence and rape.