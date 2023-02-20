Grandpa jailed for 45 years for defiling 11-year-old girl

A 65-year-old man has been imprisoned for 45 years for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Granton Mwawati Mwajumwa committed the offences at Migadini in Changamwe, Mombasa County four years ago.

Mombasa Principal Magistrate ruled that the prosecution had proved the offences to the required standard.

“In respect of count one, the suspect will serve five years imprisonment and 40 years for count two. The sentences will run concurrently,” the magistrate ruled.

The court relied on testimonies of nine witnesses and the medical report that proved that the accused committed the offences.

Mr Mwajuma faced three offences including kidnapping the minor, sexually assaulting her and committing an indecent act with a child.

The court heard that the offences were committed on diverse dates between August 13, and November 6, 2019.

He was found guilty on both offences and jailed accordingly.

Court records show that the minor went missing on the evening of August 13, when she was sent to the shop. A search searched within the area bore no fruit.

Medical examination

On November 5, the minor’s grandparents rescued her from the accused’s house. The old man was taken to the DCI Changamwe, while the minor was taken to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical examination. Tests done here were positive for sexual assault.

In her testimony, the minor confirmed that she had been staying with the old man for the period she had been reported missing.

“A piece of cloth was placed on my head, I lost consciousness and woke up in a locked room. The old man gave me food for the entire period,” she told the court when asked how she was kidnapped.

The accused, however, denied the accusations, maintaining that he was innocent and that he had been framed by his enemies.

But after taking evidence from nine witnesses, the court concluded that the suspect was guilty and handed him the long jail terms.

The court ruled that the accused did not contradict the evidence tabled by the prosecution, including the medical report that confirmed the minor was sexually assaulted.

The magistrate concluded that the suspect was positively identified as the perpetrator of the heinous act.