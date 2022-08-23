Four times lucky Ol Karia MCA records history

He is four times lucky, having survived political waves and an onslaught from his determined competitors. Ol Karia Ward Representative Peter Palang'a has made history by being elected to the Nakuru County Assembly for four consecutive times.

Calculative, strategic and unrivalled voting hunting zeal have made the former low-cadre flower farm worker outwit his political opponents in four elections.

The MCA is not only vocal on issues affecting workers in the flower industry, but also unwavering with strong political convictions.

In the 2022 polls, Mr Palang'a (ODM) beat eight other contestants to romp home with 3,439 votes, with his closest challenger, Lucy Njambi Wangui, garnering 1,924.

Interestingly, he is known to go "against the grain" – the only candidate in the vast Naivasha constituency to vie and win under ODM.

"The majority of my backers are people I worked with in the flower sector and I resonate with their challenges ... I know them and they know me," said the ever-smiling MCA.

Though amiable, he doesn't shy away from taking political adversaries head-on, thus endearing himself to the flower farm employees

“It is not a mean achievement … he has learned the ropes and executes his political mission with precision,” said Ruth Wambui, one of his supporters.

He made history in 2017, winning the seat for the third consecutive time and brushing aside strong candidates, including seasoned fish operator David Kilo.

He received 4,372 votes, with his nearest challenger, Thaiting’a Geoffrey Pushati, getting 2,124.

Since 2007, Mr Palang'a has mastered the art of survival, always springing a surprise whenever his opponents downplay his pedigree in contests.

During the 2017 elections, many wrote him off, given that he had served two consecutive terms and was facing formidable opposition from the new entrant and favourite at the time, Mr Kilo.

But the astute politician confounded friends and foes after clinching the ODM ticket and proceeding to retain his seat, again beating Mr Kilo, who opted to contest as an independent candidate.

He has, for years, enjoyed a faithful voting bloc and enjoys massive grassroots support, easily eclipsing his political nemeses.

“I have been able to retain a sizeable number of my voters and that has been my greatest advantage,” he said.

“I have been in politics for the past 15 years and know what it takes to survive political turbulence.”

Unlike previous years, the MCA admitted that this year's political landscape was slightly altered after President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed the candidacy of Mr Raila Odinga, who eventually lost to President-elect William Ruto.

Having cut his teeth in the labour movement, Mr Palang'a has been doubling up as the Kenya Export, Floriculture, Horticulture and Allied Workers Union (KEFHAU) chairman.

He is at his best advocating the rights of workers, and has time and again taken on employers with shady practices.

“Hiring workers on casual basis has become a common occurrence among some of the employers and the practice should be stopped,” said Mr Palanga

He said workers were at the mercy of middlemen keen to make profits.

He explained that a casual employee's terms of engagement provided that an individual be paid at the end of the day and is not engaged for more than 24 hours.

“These are some of the requirements that are being flouted by some of the flower farm employees with impunity and it has to stop,” he said.

“Basically these categories of workers enjoy to a large extent the same rights as other employees, but may be excluded from many benefits, such as leave, medical cover or housing,” he added.

The MCA has also been at the forefront fighting for the rights of former employees of the defunct Karuturi flower company. He has been pushing for the payment of their dues, saying a number of them were living desolate lives.

“It is an issue that is close to my heart. Although a number of them belonged to different unions, issues affecting them must be addressed,” he asserted.