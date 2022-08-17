22-year-old beats the odds to clinch Elementaita ward seat

With his back against the wall, few thought education graduate George Nene, 22, would make a political impact, let alone win the Elementaita ward seat.

Vying under the little-known Safina party, his candidacy was frowned upon and dismissed with contempt, with political pundits saying he had nil chance of clinching the seat.

He struggled to stand out, with his mode of transport oscillating between walking and a creaking bike, before he started moving on a donkey, crisscrossing the water-starved ward looking for votes.

But the fresh-faced graduate has upset the formbook, garnering 4,310 votes to send seasoned political operators packing, one of the greatest upsets in the recent polls.

“I was chided, ridiculed and called all manner of names … At one time, I received threats after bookmakers started giving me an outside chance of making it,” said the celebrating winner.

Being looked down upon gave Mr Nene the resolve and determination to make it. “Others prided themselves on political experience, coupled with influential parties … I never gave up,” he said.

His lack of resources was a blessing in disguise as it afforded the political greenhorn a fighting chance. He started making inroads in remote areas that his chauffeur-driven competitors could not access.

“Walking on foot proved to be a double-edged sword. I managed to gain entry into areas where my ‘wealthy’ [opponents] could only imagine, but at the end of the day, I was as tired as a one-armed paper hanger," he said.

He later acquired a bike that he rode around villages, intensifying his vote hunting. “I would stop along several homes, popularising my manifesto and impressing upon the electorate on the need to trust my candidature,” he continued.

Mr Nene’s pet subject was water scarcity, and coming from a humble background, he admits that the lack of the vital commodity has greatly disadvantaged the remote area, with women walking long distances to fetch it.

Having gained sympathisers, he acquired a donkey, complete with a cart where he mounted speakers, making it easier for him to address crowds.

“Initially, I used to shout myself hoarse when addressing the huge crowds. By acquiring loud speakers, my work was made easier,” he said with a chuckle.

Throughout the campaigns, his political competitors were flippant, deeming him a joker – a busybody who lacked better things to do.

“I was the least of the competitors’ concerns. I lacked the requisite political experience, cash or ‘goodwill’ to trouble their course. Or so they thought,” Mr Nene added.

Being a political novice worked to his advantage. “It was not about the money, experience or other political shenanigans being advanced, my friends, I told my supporters.”

Born and brought up in the area, his candidacy started resonating with villagers, leading to his win. "My opponents were surprised but I was not. I had done my homework well and knew I would cause a major upset and it happened,” he said.

For the slim MC-elect, a graduate of Egerton University, scoring a first was not entirely a shock to him. In 2017, he was the first candidate at Muririchua Secondary School to achieve grades good enough to take him to university.

The achievement triggered his hunger for success, and joining university gave him a chance to hone his political skills, which came in handy in the elections.

“I have weathered many a storm … I have weathered this one and, hopefully, I will weather many others,” he said.

He studied with support from bursary schemes, and he said he intends to make prudent use of such cash from county kitties.

“Having come from an extremely humble background, I know what it means to lack clean drinking water. This is what I will address when I officially assume the mantle,” Mr Nene said.

His humble mud-walled structure at the heart of the family’s compound is a clear testimony to the hard times the family has endured.