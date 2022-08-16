Youngest candidate in Lamu Woman Rep race carries the day

Monica Muthoni Marubu’s story demystifies the real model of woman empowerment not only in Lamu County, but across the country too.

Born from a poor background family 30 years ago, she relied on well-wishers for her education right from primary school up to university.

Ms Marubu who was born in Hindi, Lamu West, attended Ndeu Primary School and later Lamu Girls Secondary School.

She joined the United States International University where she studied for a degree in International Relations.

In 2013, after completing her studies, she was nominated to the Lamu County Assembly MCA on The National Alliance (TNA) Party ticket, a position she held for five years until 2017.

In the 2017 General Election, she vied for the Lamu Woman Representative position but lost to outgoing Ruweida Mohamed Obo.

Six candidates

Later in 2018, she secured a job as the Head of Community Liaison and Stakeholders Engagement at the Lapsset Development Authority, only for her to quit in February 2022, and declared her interest in the Lamu Woman Representative position.

Ms Marubu was the youngest in the race that featured six candidates but that did not deter her from reaching her dream.

In the just concluded August 9 General Election, Ms Marubu emerged top by mustering 16,480 votes as an independent candidate.

She was followed closely by former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) clerical officer Nana Mohamed Mote of the Jubilee Party and Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition who got 13,174 votes.

Lamu County Assembly Nominated MCA, Amina Kale Loo, who vied on the ANC Party ticket, emerged third after garnering 10,398 votes.

Entrepreneur and Myra Botanics CEO, Maryam Abdalla Abubakar of the Pamoja African Alliance, emerged fourth with 6,115 votes.

Nutritionist and businesswoman Eshar Abdalla Nizar of ODM and Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition came fifth with 2,500 votes.

Speaking shortly after receiving her election certificate from Lamu County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Manager, Maro Ade, Ms Marubu thanked the people of Lamu for believing in her.

Dedicated servant

Her slogan during her political campaigns was Iko Love (there is love) where she stressed the need for the Lamu people to love one another and remain united, a key target she promised to achieve if elected Woman Representative for Lamu.

“To my people of Lamu, I'll pay by being your most dedicated servant. I will root for you,” said Ms Marubu.

She added: “You've as well shown that you don't elect parties, big personalities or those with money. You elect leaders who come to you with an agenda. You've made me proud by electing me as a young lady.”

All winners

Ms Marubu also thanked her competitors whom she termed as worthy.

“You ran a good race. I believe we can make Lamu great by working together. Reach out to me if you ever need me. I lost in 2017, but won in 2022. We are all winners,” she said.

She pledged to cooperate with the county government leadership and ensure various developments are directed to Lamu through Parliament.

“I have served as MCA and Lapsset Community Liaison Officer. That means I have all the experience at the community level and in politics,” said Ms Marubu.

She added: “You’ve elected various leaders, MCAs, Senator, MPs, and governor. As your Woman Representative, I will ensure we walk together and work as a team. I promise governor-elect Timamy today that I will give him unconditional support to enable us to bring the much-needed development to this place.”

Ms Marubu also promised to undertake various women, youth, and people living with disabilities empowerment programs to uplift their day-to-day lives.

“Our young women and girls have suffered because of the lack of sanitary towels, among other issues. I will introduce a program that shall address such challenges here in Lamu,” said Ms Marubu.



