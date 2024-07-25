EACC summons 35 Njoro officials over misuse of funds

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating 35 officials from the Njoro Sub-County over alleged embezzlement of public funds.

The officials, who are from the Njoro National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), are alleged to have misappropriated funds in the procurement of three school buses.

In a letter from the anti-graft agency addressed to the Fund Account Manager, Njoro constituency, the 35 officials have been summoned to appear at their offices in Nakuru County for questioning.

The letter signed by South Rift Regional Manager, Ignatius Wekesa, noted that the 35 officials were summoned for investigative interview and statement recording, to assist the commission with investigations.

“The Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) under its constitutional and statutory mandate set in article 252(1) (a) (d) of the constitution, section 11 of the EACC act and sect4 (2) is investigating an allegation of embezzlement of public funds by the Njoro NG-CDF office.

“You are requested to inform the officers listed below to appear at the EACC South Rift Regional Office located at Assumption Centre,” read part of the letter.

A source at the commission revealed to the Nation.Africa that the suspects allegedly inflated the prices of the buses as the records show that they bought each bus at Sh9 million as opposed to the market price of Sh9 million.

The three schools that received the buses are Ndarugu Primary School, Excel Mwigito Secondary School, and Ngwataniru Secondary School.

EACC spokesperson, Eric Ngumbi, confirmed that the commission is probing the matter, but refused to divulge further details.