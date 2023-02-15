EACC arrests Baringo ex-official, firm director over Sh24m land fraud

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a former Baringo County official and a director of a private firm over Sh24.3 million land fraud.

The two –Mrs Dorcas Kandie, a former Chief Officer for the Department of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and Mr Dominic Odondi Auma, the proprietor of Adomag Valuers and Associates Company—were arrested on Wednesday morning.

The suspects were arrested during a mid-morning sting operation by EACC sleuths, in Kabarnet town.

Confirming the arrests, EACC South Rift Regional boss Ignatius Wekesa told the Nation that the two are linked to the land fraud in Kabarnet town in Baringo County.

“We have arrested the suspects and they are currently held at the EACC Nakuru offices where they are being interrogated before they are arraigned in court tomorrow. They will appear before the anti-corruption court in Nakuru where they will face corruption-related charges,” Mr Wekesa told the Nation.

Inflated price

According to EACC, the county official facilitated the procurement of the said piece of land at an inflated price of Sh24,300,000 against the market value of Sh8,000,000.

Documents seen by the Nation show that the county was purchasing the land for the construction of staff houses when they inflated the hectares of land from 7.8 acres to 10 acres.