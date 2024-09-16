Wanted: KBS driver in fatal city crash on Argwings Kodhek Road

Police are hunting for a yet to be identified male driver alleged to be responsible for Monday road crash on Argwings Kodhek-Ole Dume Road junction that left two people dead and several others injured.

Nation.Africa has learned that the police on Monday wrote to Kenya Bus Service (KBS), the employer of the driver, asking for his details and to assist in the arrest of the man.

The morning incident involved a 51-seater bus and a motorbike. The bus, which was headed towards Yaya Centre, rammed into the motorbike resulting in the instant death of the rider and his pillion passenger.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver was speeding down the steep stretch of Argwings Kodhek road immediately after exiting Ole Dume.

It is suspected that the driver lost control of the bus before hitting the motorcycle, with police incident reports indicating that the brakes of the bus failed.

The bus was towed to Kilimani Police Station where it will remain until investigations are complete.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango expressed confidence that the driver will soon be arrested.

“We are doing everything possible to bring him to book. We have written to KBS and we are sure it is only a matter of time before we arrest the suspect to assist us in our investigations,” she said.

Meanwhile, Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya Chairperson Kevin Mubadi has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“This devastating incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved road safety measures and greater accountability for all road users… it is imperative that those responsible are held accountable to prevent such tragedies from recurring,” he said.

Mr Mubadi also demanded that the relevant authorities take immediate action to enforce policies that will ensure public transport operators adhere strictly to traffic regulations.

“In this period of mourning, we stand united with the families affected and seek justice for those who have lost their lives. We urge the community and all stakeholders to support our call for better road safety and greater respect for the lives of every road user,” he said.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a series road crashes across the country that have resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Between August 1 and September 6, media reports across the country recorded 27 traffic accidents, resulting in the loss of 79 lives and leaving 182 injured.

In April, The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Deputy Director, Safety, Audit and Inspection, Christine Ogut said the authority had intensified efforts to engage with drivers and matatu saccos.