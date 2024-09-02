EACC probes graft claims in Nakuru, Baringo and Bomet

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned officials from Nakuru, Baringo, and Bomet counties for interrogations over the alleged theft of public funds.

Thirteen officials from the Bomet County Government will this week record statements concerning the alleged embezzlement of public funds.

They are accused of misappropriating funds amounting to Sh373 million in procuring road construction equipment.

According to a letter dated August 30 from the EACC South Rift Regional Manager, Ignatius Wekesa, addressed to the County Secretary, the officials must participate in an investigative interview and provide statements to aid the commission's investigations.

“To facilitate our investigation, kindly inform the listed employees to attend an investigative interview and statement recording at our South Rift Regional offices in Nakuru on the specified dates and times. All employees are required to bring their identity cards and copies of their employment letters,” Mr Wekesa’s letter read.

In a separate incident,14 officials from the Nakuru County Government are also set to record statements with the EACC on Monday over allegations of procurement fraud amounting to Sh27 million in the acquisition of sports kits and equipment.

It is alleged that companies owned by top officials were irregularly awarded contracts and received payments for supplying substandard equipment.

The commission had previously requested documents and information on procurement in the tender for the purchase of sports kits and equipment during the 2023/2024 financial year.

In Baringo, officers from the county executive and assembly have been summoned over the irregular creation of four extra Assembly committees and split two others into two each.

According to the commission, the creation of the additional four committees outside the limit established by the law was meant to embezzle public funds through sitting allowances.