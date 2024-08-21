EACC probes multi-billion shilling ATC land auction scandal in Nakuru

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating how public land, part of a 165-acre plot belonging to the Agricultural Training Centre (ATC) in Nakuru County, was auctioned off by private individuals.

According to the commission, the land was illegally appropriated by more than 50 individuals.

Mr Ignatius Wekesa, the commission's South Rift regional manager, said they had received information about a planned auction of this public land by Dalali Traders Auctioneers.

Hashi Energy Limited has reportedly hired the auctioneers to publicly auction the land, which includes parcels LR No. 7385/2 and LR No. 7385/3, both belonging to ATC Nakuru.

According to a notice issued by Dalali Traders in local dailies, the auction is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2024.

Mr Wekesa warned Kenyans against buying the parcels of ATC land worth over Sh10 billion.

"Any person purchasing this land risks losing it to the government when the ongoing investigations and court process are finally completed. We have moved to court to stop the auction even as we launch an inquiry to establish how it was advertised for auction by private persons," Mr Wekesa said.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency has also revealed ongoing efforts to recover other grabbed parcels of land in Nakuru City, Naivasha, Molo, Gilgil, and other areas.

At the same time, the Nakuru County Government has intensified efforts to secure title deeds for all urban centres and public utilities by collaborating with the Ministry of Lands, the National Land Commission and EACC.

The initiative aims to address land ownership issues and recover grabbed public land across the region.

Governor Susan Kihika announced that a comprehensive land survey, verification, and titling process, which began two weeks ago, will enhance the planning of trading centres and resolve long-standing land disputes.