Death toll in Nakuru road crash rises to 11

The scene of the accident at Ngata area on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on November 6, 2023.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

The death toll from a road accident in Nakuru rose to 11 on Monday, officials said, as rescuers worked to clear the wreckage.

The scene of the accident at Ngata area on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on November 6, 2023.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Five victims died while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.

Related

A lorry veered out of control and rammed into a matatu early on Monday morning.

An onlooker at the scene of the accident on November 6, 2023.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The victims included the matatu driver and a child.


Onlookers at the scene of the accident on November 6, 2023.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

 

There were large crowds of onlookers at the scene where the two vehicles were stuck. Debris, including car seats, piles of clothes and shoes, littered the roadside.

In the headlines