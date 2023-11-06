Death toll in Nakuru road crash rises to 11
The death toll from a road accident in Nakuru rose to 11 on Monday, officials said, as rescuers worked to clear the wreckage.
Five victims died while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital.
A lorry veered out of control and rammed into a matatu early on Monday morning.
The victims included the matatu driver and a child.
There were large crowds of onlookers at the scene where the two vehicles were stuck. Debris, including car seats, piles of clothes and shoes, littered the roadside.