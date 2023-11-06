Eight die after matatu collides with lorry in Nakuru

Eight people died when a matatu collided with a lorry at Ngata area on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway early Monday.

The scene of the accident. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said the 11-seater matatu was heading to Nairobi from Kitale while the lorry was heading in the opposite direction.

Mr Ndanyi said the driver of the lorry lost control and veered off the road, hitting the Farasi Sacco matatu.

"The accident happened at about 3:30am, unfortunately we lost the matatu driver on the spot. The police are currently at clearing the scene to ensure that traffic is flowing," he said.

Police are searching for the driver of the lorry who fled after the accident.

The accident caused a traffic jam. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group