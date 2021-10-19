Court asks late MP’s family to pick fewer managers for disputed property

Lawyers for the William Komen family have postponed the case since 2019, saying they needed more time to decide.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

The High Court in Nakuru has directed the family of the late William Komen, former Rongai MP, to pick only four children out of 11 to be administrators of his 2,600-acre property in Njoro.

