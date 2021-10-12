Hearse provider to pay millions to victims over road accident

Justice Eric Ogola

Mombasa High Court Judge Eric Ogola who declined to stop some of the claimants who are victims of a road accident involving a hearse from claiming millions in damages. The victims have already secured court judgments.

By  Brian Ocharo

A businessman offering funeral transport services will have to pay 40 victims millions in damages following a road accident involving his hearse.

