Bus overturns along Nakuru-Kericho Highway with 51 passengers on board

Thirty-seven secondary school students are receiving treatment at the Londiani Sub-County Hospital, after a bus they were travelling in, was involved in an accident at Mau Summit area along the Nakuru-Kericho road, in Kuresoi North.

The Siaya bound bus was ferrying 51 passengers among them 37 students from Nairobi, when the accident occurred.

According to Kuresoi North Police Commander Judah Gathenge, the driver of the Scania bus belonging to the Ena Coach company, lost control of the bus before it veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

“The Ena Coach bus was ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Usenge in Siaya County. On board were 37 students from 16 different schools who were reporting to school from the mid-term break,” Mr Gathenge told the Nation.

“One person sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.The students and other passengers suffered minor injuries and are being attended to at the Londiani Sub-County Hospital,” added the police boss.

He said that the bus was also carrying 14 other passengers and five children.

“We have commenced an investigation so that we can be able to understand what was the real cause of the accident. All the other passengers are in a stable condition, no fatalities only that they are in shock. The Kenya Red Cross staff together with medics are counselling the students to assure them they are fine," he said.

Londiani accident

The accident comes just days after the Londiani accident that claimed 52 lives.

The Londiani accident involved a truck that was travelling from Nakuru towards Kericho which lost control and rammed into the nine vehicles including matatus, private vehicles and motor cycles before landing in a ditch.

Before landing in a ditch it crashed into hawkers selling roasted maize, vegetables, cabbages and oranges by the roadside on the Muhoroni turn off along the Nakuru-Kericho highway, killing several of them in the process and injuring others.