Varsity students injured after bus overturns in Samburu

Four university students have been injured after a bus they were travelling overturned in Samburu East along the Isiolo-Moyale highway, at the same spot where seven people perished in a car crash two days ago.

The students were traveling to Nairobi after a trip in Marsabit.

Forty seven others escaped unhurt after the bus lost control near Logerded where seven people perished Wednesday after a Land Cruiser they were traveling in to meet an MCA-elect crashed after losing control.

Samburu East Police Commander Juma Boy said preliminary investigations into the Thursday morning incident showed that the driver of the bus could have been fatigued at the time of the crash.

The driver lost control of the vehicle which swerved off the road before it overturned.

"The four who were injured were treated locally and discharged," Mr Boy said, adding that the group continued with their journey towards Nairobi using public means.

The bus was towed to Archers Post Police Post.

The police boss asked drivers to always take breaks whenever they are tired to prevent such accidents.

"Motorists should remain keen while driving and if tired, take rest and continue with the journey after a while," he appealed.