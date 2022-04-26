17 Njema Falls Primary School pupils, 4 teachers injured in morning crash

At least 17 school children and four teachers were injured Tuesday after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the Rukenya- Kimunye road in Kirinyaga County.

The pupils and teachers from Njema Falls Primary School, who suffered head, hand and leg injuries, were rushed to Kerugoya Referral Hospital for treatment. Witnesses said they saw the bus swerve before it veered off the road and rolled several times.

"It was a lucky escape for the young learners," said a witness.

Kirinyaga East Sub-County Police Commander Anthony Wanjuu said the victims were on their way to school at the time of the accident.

Following the accident, Good Samaritans rushed to the scene and rescued the pupils and their teachers who had been trapped in the ill-fated bus. He said 15 pupils and their teachers were treated and discharged.

"Currently two pupils have been admitted to the hospital," he said.

Mr Wanjuu said investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances under which the accident occurred.