Boy, 12, sodomised and murdered in Kuresoi

Residents barricade the Molo-Olenguruone Road at Seguton Trading Centre in Kuresoi North following the killing of a Grade Three pupil on April 25, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

Shock gripped Seguton trading centre in Kuresoi North, following the brutal murder of a 12-year-old boy.  

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three walk to freedom after spending 23 years in jail on robbery charge

  2. Worry over surge in homicides in Meru

  3. PRIME In Matungu, men and women share hospital wards

  4. KPA ships equipment to Lamu port ahead of commissioning

  5. One dead after Vihiga's unfinished funeral parlour collapses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.