Woman flees after husband’s murder in Kuresoi

Police in Kuresoi North of Nakuru County have launched investigations into an alleged murder of a 28-year-old man by his wife.

The 21-year-old woman is said to have fled after committing the murder in Sarabei Sub-Location in Mau Summit on Saturday. Area Sub County Police Commander James Ademba said the body of Mr John Nyaribo was found lying in a pool of blood by residents.

“The police found the man’s body, which had deep cuts on the legs, lying in a pool of blood in the couple’s house,” said Mr Ademba.

Shocked residents described the woman as humble.

The incident comes barely one month after another man killed his wife over 10 kg of dry maize in Mariashoni in Molo Sub-County. The couple had a disagreement over who was to sell the maize