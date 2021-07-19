Alarm as night fatal crashes rise at Weighbridge-Soysambu section

A past accident. Since the beginning of the month, four people have died on the Weighbridge-Soysambu stretch, with police now urging motorists to take extra caution.

By  Macharia Mwangi

A section of the busy Naivasha-Nakuru highway has become a death trap for drivers, especially at night.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Armed bandits kill 2, steal over 500 animals in Samburu

  2. Meru polytechnic closed after students riot

  3. Muslims to mark Idd celebrations under tight Covid guidelines

  4. Mombasa health workers issue strike notice

  5. Fatal crashes rise at Weighbridge-Soysambu section

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.