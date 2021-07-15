Three die in separate road accidents in Kirinyaga

Three people have died and one other is seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kirinyaga County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Three people have died and another was seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kirinyaga County.

