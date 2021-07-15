Three die in separate road accidents in Kirinyaga

Three people have died and another was seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kirinyaga County.

In the first accident, a boda boda rider and his passenger succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening when they were hit by a lorry in Piai village.

The victims were heading towards Kutus when the lorry which was travelling to Ngurubani town from Embu hit them from behind, killing the rider on the spot.

However, the passenger suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Kimbimbi Sub-County hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Witnesses said they saw the lorry swerve before it ploughed into the motorcycle, causing the fatal accident.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the body of the rider to Kerugoya referral hospital mortuary while the lorry was towed to Wang'uru police station for inspection.

The driver of the lorry was arrested and will be charged in court for reckless driving.

In a separate incident in Ngurubani town, a mechanic conducting a road test crashed into a motorcycle and killed the rider.

Due to impact, the vehicle rolled several times before it landed in a ditch, injuring the mechanic.

The mechanic was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and is in critical condition.

Mwea East Sub-County police Daniel Kitavi warned drivers against violating traffic rules.

He warned that anyone found breaking traffic laws will not be spared.