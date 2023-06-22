Woman in court for allegedly stealing ‘chama’ money

An official of a self-help group, popularly known as chamas, has been charged with stealing Sh40,000 given to the group as a loan by Uwenzo Fund, the state small-scale businesses financier.

Evelyne Musimbi Kilavuka was charged at the Makadara Law Courts after she was accused of stealing the cash entrusted to her to take to three other group members at a KCB branch on Jogoo Road, Nairobi, on February 28, 2023.

Ms Kilavuka, who is the chairman of the 3T Self Help Group, is said to have colluded with an accomplice, Ms Sheila Bulimo, to steal the cash belonging to the group after withdrawing the same.

Ms Bulimo was charged on May 29 and she denied the charges at the same court.

The two are accused of stealing the cash meant for group members Faith Nyambura, Annet Mapesa and Jackline Kasiva.

Uwenzo Fund had given the group a loan of Sh100,000 earlier this year through a cheque and the same was deposited at the group’s account at the KCB before the two suspects withdrew the cash and vanished.

The matter was discovered by members who asked Uwenzo Fund officials about the loans they had applied for and established that their group had received Sh100,000 although the officials had denied that the group received loans.

They reported the matter to the police and Ms Bulimo was arrested and charged. She denied the charges and was released on bail.

Ms Kilavuka also denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Ann Mwangi and told the court through a lawyer that she had paid back a total of Sh15, 000 to the group and was in the process of paying the rest.

She sought lenient bail and bond terms claiming she is jobless and a lactating mother before she was released on cash bail of Sh10, 000.