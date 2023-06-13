DJ Brownskin accuses police of forcing him to confess

Club entertainer Michael Macharia also known as DJ Brownskin, who is facing charges of aiding his wife to commit suicide, has accused police of disobeying a court order to release him from custody.

Through his lawyer Duncan Okatch, DJ brownskin has also alleged that police were forcing him to confess and admit the offence as pre-condition for his release.

He wants court to summon the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kasarani division to for disobeying the orders issues last Friday.

The lawyer asked Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina to compel the police chief and the case investigating officer to appear in person to explain why they have failed to comply with the orders issued on June 9, 2023.

The court heard that though the accused was granted Sh50,000 cash bail, the police refused to release him.

"On June 9, 2023 in blatant disrespect of the court orders, the DCIO Kasarani and investigating officer declined to release the accused person on the face of the original court order over the weekend. On Monday the police extended the non-compliance and rushed him to court for plea-taking," Mr Okatch told the court.

He added that the police escorted the accused to court on Monday for plea-taking in “utter contempt of court” orders.

“The officers ensured he did not communicate with anyone including his lawyers. They brought him at 5:30am," the lawyer said.

He further stated that during interrogation by the police, the officers were forcing DJ Brownskin to confess in exchange for his freedom.

Disobey orders

"Adding salt to the injury, they insisted on having the accused give a confession or admission as a condition to comply with the court orders. Despite us indicating that was contrary to Article 49 and 50(2)(j) of the Constitution, and on self-inclination. The officers did not take the free counsel; they declined to release the accused," he said.

The Prosecution through Anderson Gikunda opposed the request to have summons issued against the two officers saying that they did not disobey court orders.

"I see no contempt against the two officers and l see no reason why they should be summoned. The accused should make the request before Makadara law court which issued the orders for his release," Mr Gikunda said.

According to Mr Gikunda, he was not aware that the DJ had been granted bail by a court in Makadara.

The magistrate directed the DJ to be detained until Wednesday morning when the court will deliver ruling on whether he will release him on bail and issue summons to the two officers.

DJ Brownskin was charged with three charges of aiding suicide, neglect to prevent a felony and destroying evidence by deleting the videos he had uploaded in his social media regarding the suicidal incident of his wife Sharon Njeri at their house in July 2022.