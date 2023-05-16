Woman, 24, in court for locking her parents out of their house overnight

A 24-year-old woman who allegedly locked her parents out of their house in Kasarani within Nairobi forcing them to seek accommodation at their neighbour’s house was charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Faith Mokeira is accused of throwing household items outside while shouting at her father David Nyambane and locking him out of his house in the Marurui area on May 8.

Mr Nyambane returned home at around 8pm and found his wife outside the house and upon enquiry, he was informed that their daughter had locked herself in the house.

He pleaded with her to open the house but she allegedly declined and hurled expletives at him while throwing household items at him and others who were outside the house.

The accused person’s parents went to the Marurui police post where they reported the matter but were forced to sleep outside since Ms Mokeira, who graduated from a university in 2021, declined to open the house for them.

Borrow a ladder

Mr Nyambane and his wife returned to the police post the next day and made another report, and police officers visited the home.

Mr Nyambane had to borrow a ladder from one of his neighbours for police to use to scale up the perimeter wall to gain entry into his house where they found that Ms Mokeira had allegedly destroyed window glasses and other items.

She was eventually arrested and escorted out of the house. During police investigations into the incident, Ms Mokeira accused her father of intruding on her privacy after bringing an electrician to do some repairs to her room without informing her in advance.

When she was charged at the Makadara Law Courts, Ms Mokeira denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi. She was released on a cash bail of Sh4,000.