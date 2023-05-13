Matatu driver, conductor steal vehicle from police station

A matatu driver and his conductor have pleaded guilty to stealing a motor vehicle from the parking yard of a police station.

Caleb Abinayo, a conductor, and his driver Kelvin Kamau Macharia were charged with stealing the 14-seater matatu valued at Sh800,000 belonging to Boniface Waithaka on May 8.

They pleaded guilty before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia at the Makadara Law Courts on Friday.

The two were to face an alternative charge of handling stolen property after they were arrested in Mai Maahiu, Nakuru County on May 11, but this was dropped after they admitted the theft charge.

Mr Abinayo is separately facing an alternative charge of giving false information to a person employed in the public service contrary to Section 129 (b) of the Penal Code.

Abinayo was accused of informing Police Constable John Kago and his colleagues that his matatu had been stolen from the Mwiki Police Station yard on 8 May, knowing that this was not true.

The vehicle was being held at the station for inspection after being impounded by the police when Abinayo went to the yard and drove the matatu away.

He later returned, claiming to be the owner of the vehicle and that it had been stolen.

Abinayo went ahead and recorded a statement with the police on the matter.

Later, while the police were investigating the theft of the matatu, Mr Waithaka turned up at the station and reported it missing.

Mr Waithaka also recorded a statement with the police and produced the vehicle's log book.

He told the police that the matatu had a tracking device which had been traced to Maai Mahiu.

Officers at Mwiki police station signalled to colleagues nationwide to intercept the matatu if spotted. It was seized in the Gatarakwa area of Maai Mahiu, and the two suspects were arrested.