Radio presenters robbed live on air in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru are searching for a gang that robbed two radio presenters live on air on Thursday night.

The incident was caught on CCTV at Mwinjoyo radio station, located in the upmarket Milimani estate in Nakuru town.

In the footage seen by the Nation, three armed men wearing hoodies and face masks stormed the studio while the presenters were live on air and ordered them to lie down.

“Zima hio kitu. Zima haraka! (Switch off that thing. Switch it off quickly!),”one of the gangsters orders the presenters, as his accomplices ransack the studio.

“Ni nini unafanya wewe? (What are you doing?)” another robber asks.

In the chilling three-minute video, one of the men brandishes a gun and the others machetes.

“Nani ako huko juu? (Who is upstairs?)” another gangster asked the presenters.

After realising that the presenters were live on Facebook, they took away their phones and switched them off.

The Nation established that the robbers were in the station for about 30 minutes ransacking the studio. The took the presenters' phones and several electronic and fled.

Detectives in Nakuru say they have launched investigations into the incident. as they pursue the robbers.

Nakuru East sub county criminal investigations boss George Momanyi said investigation into the incident is underway.