Five face death penalty for raid on Shell fuel station during opposition protests

Five men who allegedly attacked a Shell petrol station on Nairobi's Juja Road armed with metal bars during opposition leader Raila Odinga's protests on May 2 have been charged with robbery with violence.

The five, Alfred Obura, Allan Obonyo, Vincent Onyango, Michael Ooko and Edward Kasee, are accused of stealing 12 gas cylinders and an office chair.

They are accused of robbing Mr Nura Wario, the station manager, of the items valued at Sh53,500 while threatening him with violence.

The suspects are also charged with malicious damage to property after they allegedly damaged glass windows and three fuel pumps worth Sh452,000.

Robbery with violence carries the death penalty under Kenyan law.

Their alleged accomplice, Charles Wambua, who had been released on Sh10,000 cash bail by a Makadara magistrate's court, escaped shortly before he was due to enter his plea.

Senior Sergeant Simon Simiyu, who is investigating the case, told the court that he had seen Mr Wambua in court earlier before the plea was taken.

Taking part in demonstrations

The prosecution says Mr Wario, the fuel station manager, was in his office while other employees were at work when a group of about 100 people, who were taking part in demonstrations and robbing pedestrians, armed with stones and metal bars, attacked the station.

The group allegedly stole the 12 gas cylinders, each weighing 6 kilogrammes and smashed the windscreens of several cars parked at the station.

The incident was captured on the station's CCTV cameras, but the suspected gangsters had their faces covered.

Mr Wario cut the power to the station to prevent the thugs from siphoning off fuel.

He later reported the robbery at the Mathare and Huruma police stations after the thugs had left.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Starehe visited the scene and reviewed the CCTV footage at the fuel station and identified the six as part of the group that carried out the robbery.

Officers were later tipped off by members of the public about the whereabouts of some of the people who robbed the station and arrested the six suspects and took them to Ruaraka Police Station.

The five suspects were remanded in custody after the DCI obtained orders to detain them pending investigations.

On Thursday, they denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia of Makadara Law Courts, who released each of them on Sh400,000 bail with no option for cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on July 3 before it comes up for trial on October 9 this year.