State directs closure of 100 IDP camps as rains subside

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has directed the closure of most of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps as the meteorological department predicts decreased rainfall across the country.

Prof Kindiki has also instructed security officers nationwide to prioritise the safe return of all children to schools by the end of the week as the second term commences.

The closure of IDP camps is meant to facilitate the reintegration of displaced individuals back into their homes as advised by meteorological forecasts indicating a decrease in rainfall.

"With the reduction of precipitation, we will facilitate the return of people to their homes. Out of approximately 160 IDP camps, close to 100 will be shut down," he directed.

Prof Kindiki stressed that more than half of the IDP camps will no longer exist.

“According to the weather forecast, the worst is behind us and we don't expect to have people in IDP camps anymore," reiterated the CS.

He was speaking at the Mombasa Port where he flagged off the second batch of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) meant for the police service.

Prof Kindiki highlighted the ongoing police equipment modernisation program initiated last year as the progress of the government's efforts to enhance security.

"We are on course with the program we began last year. We are injecting resources into the police force to combat terror, banditry, and organised crime, ensuring the safety of those on the frontline," he stated.

"The government has so far spent Sh7 billion on the police equipment modernisation program. Today, we are receiving another 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs). We are also working on acquiring Personal Protective equipment and drones for surveillance and remote attacks," Prof Kindiki added.

The five-year equipment modernisation program is geared to spend about Sh37 billion.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of frontline officers.

"The government is committed to securing our homeland, and we will spare no expense to ensure our frontline officers are equipped to protect and neutralize threats.

"Investors cannot set up industries if they aren't assured of their safety. Therefore, we must ensure the country is safe from threats posed by criminal elements," he concluded.

He said durable peace, security, and stability are crucial for economic development driven by both local and foreign investment.



