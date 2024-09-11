Why Nairobi MCAs want county to have say in regulation of short-term rentals

Nairobi City MCAs have passed a motion calling for the county’s regulation of short-term rentals, including Airbnbs, which will include installation of CCTvs as well as a more rigorous assessment before licensing.

The motion tabled by Nominated MCA Perpetua Mponjiwa seeks to bring to an end the negative reputation surrounding the sector following recent cases of killings in the short-term rentals.

Ms Mponjiwa said that the motion was prompted by scanty information on perpetrators of murder in such an environment, and failing to regularize the sector further exposes the lives of people seeking services in such short-term rentals.

“I’m concerned that Airbnb properties, which were originally designed for family vacations and accommodations similar to hotels, are being exploited for criminal activities and parties amongst other vices,” Ms Mponjiwa said.

She stated that failure to regulate such short-term rentals is putting the lives of young women, especially college and university students, at risk.

This comes amid the ongoing process of regulating the operations of short-term rentals, including Airbnb, across the country which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism.

The assembly asked Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to move with speed and seek help from the Ministry of Tourism to develop rules and regulations that will license the establishment, operations, and management of such short-term rental properties.

Assembly Majority Whip Moses Ogeto said that regulating the sector will put confidence in not only the tourists but also families who usually seek such services.

While supporting the motion, MCA Diana Katile Mwangangi said that the county ought to have started the process of regulating the sector a long time before it became popular.

“The target of criminals started with women, but very soon it will proceed to another category of individuals, and we might not be able to control it if we do not regulate it now,” Ms Mwangangi said.

The mover of the motion clarified that the while installation of CCTV cameras in short-term rentals will be part of the measures, those seeking the services should not be worried since their privacy in the rooms will not be interfered with.

She stated that CCTV cameras will only serve its purpose whenever the investigation is being conducted to determine criminal perpetrators.

Kitisuru MCA Alvin Olando said that such regulations should ensure that CCTV cameras are not installed inside bedrooms.

“I support this motion but they should ensure that if CCTV is put in Airbnbs, they are not put inside the bedroom,” Mr Olando said as the house erupted in laughter.

As the county awaits the implementation of the motion, Nairobi County will be joining Kisumu County in regulating the sector.

Early this year, Kisumu County regulated the operation of Airbnbs by ensuring that operators are given a year's license from the county government, which is renewable based on the inspection by the county management.

Last month, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano hinted at coming up with a robust policy framework to manage Airbnbs in the country to not only boost security but to maximise revenue collection.