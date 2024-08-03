How I will fix AirBnB and tourism problems: Rebecca Miano

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary nominee Rebecca Miano has said she will bring order to the popular Airbnb businesses and revamp the tourism sector if approved by parliament in her new docket.

Ms Miano told the National Assembly committee on appointments that she will work with all stakeholders including proposing various legislative proposals and regulations that will streamline the Airbnb business.

“We will see if any regulations and legislative proposals are needed to tide up the industry that is now causing insecurity,” Ms Miano told the committee.

Ms Miano however did not give specific regulations that she will propose to MPs to guide the operations of the Airbnbs.

There has been concern recently over the operations of the Airbnb as many young women have been found murdered in the short stay houses across the country.

On tourism, Ms Miano told the vetting panel that Kenya is currently punching below her weight on matters of tourism and there is a lot that needs to be done to shore up the number of tourists visiting the country.

“Looking at our population, we are actually punching below our weight in terms of tourists that visit our country,” Ms Miano said.

Ms Miano told the committee that branding, communication and incorporating of social media will be key in placing Kenya at a strategic and pole position to attack tourists.

“The creator has endowed Kenya with good weather, great places to visit and hospitable people, yet we are still punching below our weight,” Ms Miano said.

Ms Miano pointed out that tourism sector, if well managed, has the capability of taking the country’s economics to another level.

Ms Miano also decried that the local tourism has also significantly declined due to high cost of hotels a move that leaves the country to largely depend on foreign tourist.

Our local tourism is still very low, we have not managed to convince our people that tourism is not only from the people from outside, but when you start that conversation, most people say our hotels are expensive,” Ms Miano said.