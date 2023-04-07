Upmarket city restaurant Oyster Bay closed over noise complaints

Authorities have shut down Oyster Bay, a popular restaurant located on Ndemi Road in Kilimani, over noise pollution.

Officials from the Nairobi City County government and the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) said the restaurant will remain closed indefinitely.

Authorities made the move following many noise pollution complaints made by Kilimani residents.

Officers from Nema and City Hall arrived at the restaurant yesterday evening and closed down the facility much to the shock of revelers.

Nema said the restaurant did not submit an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (IAE) before beginning its operations.

In a letter issued by Nema to the directors of Oyster Bay Limited, the environmental authority said that the proprietors of the restaurant have failed to adhere to the regulations even after being issued with a notice.

“Schedule on Controlling Noise Pollution, NCCG has undertaken operations at your facility on various occasions following complaints received from the residents of the area. Enforcement actions have been taken including issuing of Improvement notices, arrests, confiscation of sound-amplifying equipment and prosecution at the City's Court…but you have continued to operate unreservedly,” Nema said in a letter to the owners of the restaurant.

The facility will remain closed until they provide evidence that they have complied with the regulations concerning noise pollution.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja had last year ordered the closure of a number of clubs over noise pollution leading to uproar from the stakeholders in the industry who argued that the move would lead to the loss of jobs.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) of Nairobi also moved fast to stop the directive by adopting a report that required Mr Sakaja to lift the order on the closure of the nightclubs.

An adamant Mr Sakaja however maintained that his directive should be enforced.

In an effort to regulate the sector, the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board last month identified specific spots within the city where licensed nightclubs should operate. They include Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Venue, University Way, Koinange Street, Nairobi River, Haile Selassie, Uhuru Highway, River Road and Harry Thuku Road among others.

This was an effort aimed at getting rid of the clubs from the residential areas.