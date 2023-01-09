Two warders arrested for sneaking in bhang into Industrial Area Prison

Detectives are investigating an incident where two prison warders were arrested on Monday for allegedly sneaking in narcotics at Industrial Area prison.

Speaking to Nation.Africa in her office, Makadara sub-county police commander Ms Judith Nyongesa the two warders are a constable and a sergeant.

She said the two were arrested in possession of 451 rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang) with a street value of Sh11,000.

"The warders were found with the rolls of bhang which were so skillfully concealed that no one could easily suspect them," Ms Nyongesa said.

Ms Nyongesa added that the saga has been going on for som etime now, linking Monday's incident to a similar one last year.

According to Makadara Criminal Investigation Unit boss Felix Nyamai Kithuku, who is leading the team of detectives, the undercover team had information that the bhang would be brought into Nairobi and be smuggled by prison warders to prisoners who were to later sell them inside the facilty.

Mr Kithuku said his unit in cooperation with officers from Ms Nyongesa team, had put in place strategies in a bid to unmask the syndicate.

"We had detectives who were following the suspects, while we had others who waited for them at the prison gate. Unaware of our presence, the suspects, who are both attached to Industrial Area Prison, were immediately ambushed and arrested as they passed the main gate of the prison carrying the consignment," Mr Kithuku said.

He added: "Currently, the suspects are being detained for questioning so that they can provide us with the names of those who bring the narcotics to them and those who sell them and we also know where they are grown," Mr Kithuku added.