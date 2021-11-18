Bribery, negligence spark prisons purge after three escape

Suspicions that rogue officials were behind numerous jailbreaks that escalated with the escape of three terrorism convicts from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison forced President Kenyatta to sack Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo.

In a day filled with drama, the President replaced Mr Ogallo with retired Kenya Defence Forces Brigadier John Warioba after a crisis meeting at State House with top officials of the Interior ministry.

The two-hour meeting to which Mr Ogallo, a veteran provincial administration official, was not invited, was attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Corrections Principal Secretary Zainab Hussein and other top commanders. The agenda, according to credible sources, was to discuss the escape from Kamiti of Musharaf Abdalla, 34, Mohamed Ali Abikar, 22, and Joseph Juma Odhiambo aka Yusuf, 30, who have been on the run since Monday.

But sources said the President is determined to put a stop to the increasing cases of prison escapes blamed on laxity by security officers, the latest happening three days after he had ordered security agencies, following a meeting of the National Security Council, to step up vigilance across the country.

Meanwhile, at the Kenya Prisons headquarters, journalists were kept waiting for an intended visit by Dr Matiang’i. Mr Ogallo was in his office waiting for Dr Matiang’i oblivious that his fate was about to be sealed at State House, just a stone’s throw away.

Around 1pm, a helicopter was dispatched to pick the officer in charge of Kenya Prisons Training College, Ms Wanini Kireri ,from Ruiru, Kiambu.

A ceremonial uniform for a high ranking official in the rank of a commandant was also reportedly ordered from Magereza House by State House. It was promptly delivered.

As the meeting between the President and his security chiefs was going on, Brigadier (Rtd) Warioba was ushered into the room.

President Kenyatta informed those in attendance that the retired brigadier was going to take over as the prisons boss. He was then sworn in. A statement released by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo thereafter communicated the sacking of Mr Ogalo, saying, he would be replace by Brigadier (Rtd) Warioba.

“The appointment follows the briefing to the Head of State from the ministry responsible for correctional services regarding the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three inmates,” the statement said.

However, the drama was far from over. Anti-Terror Police Unit (Atpu) officers were dispatched to Magereza House. Mr Ogallo and Kamiti officer-in-charge Charles Mutembei were marked men. Ironically, earlier in the morning, Mr Ogallo had tried to transfer Mr Mutembei.

Mr Ogallo, who had scheduled an interview with a local television station, had reported to work as usual until about 9am when he called it off, saying, he had been summoned to State House. At 4:30pm, security was heightened at the main gate to Magereza House.

Detectives in plain clothes positioned themselves both inside the building and outside. Shortly after, a team of heavily armed officers joined them. They went into the premises and arrested Mr Mutembei as well as his deputy. The two had presumably been summoned by their boss.

They were bundled into a waiting car and escorted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning. Mr Ogallo was then escorted out of the building by detectives and officers in uniform.

Senior DCI detectives from Nairobi Area Police Station escorted him to a waiting vehicle. Mr Ogallo asked whether he could sit on the front passenger seat but the officers ordered him to get into the back. The convoy drove to the DCI headquarters.

The National Police Service later denied on Twitter that Mr Ogallo had been arrested. The post suggested that police were facilitating a smooth and seamless handover of office.

At Magereza House immediately after the dramatic arrests, Ms Zainab introduced the new prisons boss. The PS, however, declined to comment on Mr Ogallo’s arrest.

Reports later emerged that Mr Ogallo was to hold a news conference at a private residence in Lang’ata at 7pm about the circumstances leading to his removal. But the media briefing was shortly after called off.

By last evening, it was unclear why the Kamiti officer-in-charge and his deputy were arrested. However, sources told the Nation that some officers were allegedly bribed in order to facilitate the escape of the three prisoners on Monday. The National Intelligence Service has reportedly uncovered a suspicious money trail and communication involving some officers in Kamiti.

Detectives also want to find out why CCTV cameras in the highly secure prison were not working on the day the prisoners escaped, and why the malfunctioning was never reported.

Questions have been raised why the management of Kamiti decided not to house the prisoners who escaped on the same block with other terrorism suspects at Condemn G Block. They were locked up in cell number 6 Block A, which has less security.

Since the jailbreak, Atpu officers have interrogated one prisoner who was in the same cell with the escapees but stayed behind.

The convict reportedly has bullet injuries that he has not recovered from. Three more warders were arrested yesterday, adding to 10 the number of officers in custody.

The three are Inspector Edwin Muhia Njuguna, Inspector Silvester Musyoka Mwikisyo and Warden Moses Kaikai Talango, who were arraigned at the Kahawa law courts.

Detectives were allowed to hold them for a further 25 days to complete their investigations. President Kenyatta directed security chiefs to pursue the Kamiti escapees with all available resources.