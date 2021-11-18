Breaking News: Manhunt for terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti comes to an end

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba at State House, Nairobi.

| PSCU

News

Prime

Bribery, negligence spark prisons purge after three escape

By  Mary Wambui  &  Vincent Achuka

Suspicions that rogue officials were behind numerous jailbreaks that escalated with the escape of three terrorism convicts from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison forced President Kenyatta to sack Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogallo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.