Suspected milk powder smugglers charged with tax evasion

Two businessmen have been charged with tax evasion after they were arrested with smuggled milk powder valued at Sh6 million.

Mr Dahir Amhed Hassan and Mr Abdifitah Amhed Dahir were presented before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi.

The two were arrested on January 16, 2024 at a shop in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area with 408 bags of uncustomed Hilwa milk powder, each weighing 25kgs.

The charges against them stated that they jointly imported dairy products without valid permits and failing to pay Sh734,400 import levy to the Kenya Dairy Board.

The two denied the charges and were released on a bond of Sh3 million each, with an alternative bail of Sh1.5 million. The case will be mentioned on January 31.

In a separate case, six other traders linked to the sale of smuggled powdered milk in Eastleigh were also presented in court and denied the charges.

Mr Said Ali Yusuf, Mr Abdi Husein Ibrein, Mr Abdinoor Rashid Mursal, Mr Abdirazack Said Ali, Mr Abdirasack Abdikarir and Mr Abdulahi Mohamed were arrested on January 6, 2024 during a raid on Halgan store in Eastleigh.

During the raid, police officers recovered 350kgs of fresh full cream milk powder, 61kgs of Aptamil breast milk powder and 8kgs of Nan Optipro milk powder, with a tax value of Sh500,000.

The six denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, who ordered each of them to deposit cash bail of Sh100,000 for their release.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said more than 50 suspects involved in illicit trade have been arrested and charged since July last year, averting a tax loss of more than Sh40 million.