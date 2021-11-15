Storm in Uhuru-Raila camp over ‘boardroom candidate’ in Nairobi gubernatorial race

Senator Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja addresses journalists in Mombasa last month. He is against plans to pick a Jubilee  ODM- candidate for governor by mutual consent. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • ‘Handshake’ team considering a single candidate to fly coalition’s flag.
  • Proposal to agree on single candidate has split the camp down the middle.

A plan by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Jubilee Party to use consensus to pick the coalition’s candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial elections next year has kicked up a storm within the “Handshake” camp. 

